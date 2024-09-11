

THE Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program continues to support the development of local students.

Seaham Public School Principal Craig Partridge said the PBL program helps “guide our students in using positive behaviour, in the school and in the community”.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Our students follow our PBL values of being respectful, responsible and a learner.

“We take pride in hearing about positive behaviour in the community and we celebrate when the positive behaviour of our students has a positive impact on others,” he said.

Last week’s nominees were:

– Irrawang Public School student Talon was recognised for consistently showing kindness and friendliness towards his peers and adults in all settings.

He goes out of his way to assist, encourage and help others.

Talon is a true example of the Community PBL values of acting responsibly and respectfully.

– Raymond Terrace Public School’s Alana was nominated for including a netball opponent with a disability on the weekend.

Alana passed her the ball to let her have a turn, kept her included in the game and guided her on what to do.

– Grahamstown Public School student Mason was nominated for providing quality feedback to his peers during buddy reading and showing a genuine interest in helping others learn.

– Chloe from Irrawang High School was nominated for volunteering her time in the school canteen for two nights during Showcase.

– William from Hunter River High School was nominated for his exemplary application to his schooling, including Star Struck and his TAFE YES courses.

– Salt Ash Public School student Chase was nominated for helping a younger student to and from the bus.

Chase was seen holding an umbrella to shield the younger student from the rain while walking to the bus stop.

– Medowie Public School’s Byron was nominated for always being a respectful, responsible and resilient student.

He cares for others, most notably assisting another student who needed support, staying with and reassuring them until a teacher arrived to help.

– Seaham Public School student Gabriella was nominated for upholding PBL values and being a wonderful citizen.

Gabriella supported a fellow student who had lost an item.

She helped find the item then ensured the friend was okay.

– Cooper from Karuah Public School was nominated for consistently demonstrating respect.

Cooper interacts with all staff, peers and visitors in a positive and polite manner, and his caring and kind-hearted nature make him a true asset to his school and community.

By Marian SAMPSON