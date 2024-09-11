Tomaree Public School teachers take a Bloody Long Walk



FOUR teachers from Tomaree Public School (TPS) embarked upon ‘The Bloody Long Walk’ on Sunday 25 August, an annual event raising money and awareness of Mitochondrial Disease for the Mito Foundation.

Despite the rain about 700 people completed the 35 kilometre (km) walk around Newcastle and its surrounding suburbs.



The event began at Redhead Beach and finished in Foreshore Park, Newcastle.

TPS teachers Deb Hales, Sharon Rhodes, Jo Nichol and Emma Zimmerman braved the wet conditions to take part.

“Being wet for a few hours is nothing compared to what Mito sufferers experience on a daily basis,” the teachers said. Ms Hales was inspired to take on the challenge to walk a distance she hadn’t completed before while “championing awareness for Mito disease”.

“I felt grateful for my health while competing and lucky to be participating alongside such inspirational colleagues,” she said.

Ms Rhodes shared photos with students in her Stage 3 class to encourage her students “to be active and get involved”.

“I am proud of what was achieved by the teaching team.”

Initially doubting her ability to complete the course, Ms Zimmerman told NOTA she found her hill-climbing motivation in the comradery and company of her teammates.

“Achieving goals takes hard work and challenging yourself to step outside of your comfort zone,” she said.

Ms Nichol said the event stretched her beyond her perceived limitations, physically and mentally, and she enjoyed the important discussions around mitochondrial disease.

“Doing the walk with my friends made crossing the finish line even sweeter.”

A total of $512 was raised by the Tomaree team.

They plan to completeThe Bloody Long Walk again in 2025.

By Jacie WHITFIELD