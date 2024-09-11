The Probus Club of Tomaree celebrates 35th anniversary



EIGHTY-SEVEN members and guests of the Probus Club of Tomaree recently gathered at the Nelson Bay Golf Club to celebrate their 35th anniversary.

The event, which was held over drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a two-course dinner, offered an opportunity for members past and present to reminisce and share the history of their club.



“The Probus Club of Tomaree is a men’s only club, and we believe the only men’s club left in the area,” said club member and ‘Wine and Dine’ coordinator, David Diemar.

“Saying this the ladies are invited to come and attend our guest speaker talks and also all our other events which are many and varied.

“The partners of members love it that way: the men do all the organising and they, the partners, turn up and enjoy the events!”

This was certainly a sentiment supported by the turnout at the anniversary event, where many of the present members and their partners mingled with a number of ladies whose husbands had been members in the past.

Club president Bob Burgmann spoke, along with three of the club’s life members, to honour the history and heritage of the organisation.

The Tomaree Probus Club holds a number of regular gatherings for members, most notably their monthly BBQ and Wine and Dine events.

They also appeal to wider interests with their Computer Club, Snooker Group and Financial Group, and just occasionally indulge in a little class with their Wine Appreciation Days.

“Like all clubs we are always looking for new members,” said David, noting that local men are always welcome to come and check out their community.

“Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month in the Crow’s Nest room at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club.”

For more information contact Bob Burgmann on 047769750 or email bobburgmann52@gmail.com.

By Lindsay HALL