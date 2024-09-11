Election day details for Port Stephens Council



IN just a few days, it will be all over bar the counting.

At 6pm Saturday, 14 September, the corflutes will start to come down and candidates in the Port Stephens Council election will switch from meet and greet mode to watching and waiting for the numbers to come in.



Counting begins as soon as the polls close at 6pm.

By 10pm, anyone keeping an eye on the NSW Electoral Commission website will have a fair idea of at least the mayor and highest performing candidates.

But it could be weeks before this is declared, officially.

That’s because a series of counts must take place to ensure everything is above board.

There is the initial count, the check count, the deadline for receipt of postal votes and the distribution of preferences.

This is where those who vote below the line come into play.

If their Number 1 pick is excluded, the vote goes to their Number 2 pick.

Or, if their Number 1 pick exceeds the set quota and is elected, surplus votes go to the Number 2 picks – and so on.

This is what’s meant by the trickle down (and up) effect.

The date of the official declaration of councillors varies according to how tight the vote is, and if there are challenges and recounts.

The names of successful candidates will be displayed at the council chambers and on the NSW Electoral Commission website.

Where to vote

For those who decided not to go to a pre-polling centre, here is where you can vote on Saturday.

Councillors are being chosen from the East, Central and West wards, however this alphabetical list is for all polling stations across Port Stephens Council.

– All Saints Anglican Church at 25 Church Road, Nelson Bay. There is assisted access but the path of travel may be difficult and the access ramp is not to standard.

– Anna Bay Public School on Gan Gan Road Anna Bay. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot.

– Bobs Farm Public School at 764 Marsh Road, Bobs Farm. (No accessibility details have been provided).

– Corlette Community Hall at 49 Sandy Point Road, Corlette. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and the access ramp does not meet standards.

– Fern Bay Community Hall on Vardon Road, Fern Bay. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Hinton Public School on Paterson Street, Hinton. There is assisted access, but the building has lips and/or steps, no accessible toilet, no designated accessible parking spot and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Iona Public School at 848 Paterson Road, Woodville. There is assisted access, no accessible toilet, no designated accessible parking spot and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Irrawang High School and Public School in Raymond Terrace. The public school is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Karuah Public School at 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. There is assisted access, but there is no designated accessible parking sport and the access ramp does not meet standards.

– Lemon Tree Passage Bowling Club on Kenneth Parade, Lemon Tree Passage. There is assisted access but the building has lips and/or steps.

– Medowie Public School on Ferodale Road, Medowie. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Nelson Bay Baptist Church Hall at 19 Government Road, Nelson Bay. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, the access ramp does not meet standards and the building has lips and/or steps.

– Port Stephens Police and Community Youth Club at 7 Austral Street, Nelson Bay. There is assisted access but the building has lips and/or steps.

– Raymond Terrace Public School at 14 Swan Street Raymond Terrace. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Raymond Terrace Community Church at 10 Richardson Road, Raymond Terrace. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Centre at 17E Irrawang Street, Raymond Terrace. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Salamander Bay Social and Welfare Club on Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay. There is assisted access but the access ramp does not meet standards, there is no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Salt Ash Public School at 4 Salt Ash Avenue, Salt Ash. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and the access ramp does not meet standards.

– Seaham Public School at Still Street, Seaham. There is assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Shoal Bay Public School at 61 Rigney Street, Shoal Bay. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Soldiers Bay Public School at 39 Cromarty Bay Road, Soldiers Bay. There is assisted access but no accessible toilet.

– Tanilba Bay Public School on King Albert Avenue, Tanilba Bay. There is assisted access but the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Tomaree Public School at 169 Leisure Drive, Salamander Bay. There is assisted access but no accessible toilet.

– Williamtown Union Hall in Sandeman Street, Williamtown. There is assisted access but the building has lips and/or steps, there is no designated accessible parking spot and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Wirreanda Public School at 43 Brocklesby Road, Medowie. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

By Sue STEPHENSON