Port Stephens Community Arts Centre celebrates revitalisation



THE Port Stephens Community Arts Centre (PSCAC) has recently undergone a much-needed repainting and revitalisation, bringing new life to the space and delighting both visitors and members alike.

The transformation of the Centre – a beloved cultural hub – was made possible by a generous grant from Create NSW.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The PSCAC Management Committee took a collaborative approach to the project, offering Centre members the chance to have a say in the new colour scheme.

Three colour options were presented, and after a thoughtful selection process, a bright and inviting palette was chosen.

“The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre extends its heartfelt thanks to Create NSW for the grant that made this transformation possible,” said PSCAC’s Meryl Miller.

“This revitalisation is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the importance of supporting local arts and culture.

“The Arts Centre looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering creativity and connection in this newly invigorated space,” she said.

Admission to the Gallery is free.

By Marian SAMPSON

