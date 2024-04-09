Improve your recycling know-how!



MIDCOAST Council’s Re-imagine Waste campaign is hosting drop-in sessions across the region, with a session planned for Tuesday 14 May at Bulahdelah Library from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

Council’s Waste Services Manager David Rees said that putting the right thing in the right bin can prevent recycling from ending up in landfill.



“Recycling correctly is one of the most useful ways we can help to save resources, protect the environment and reduce waste being sent to landfill,” he said.

Did you know that takeaway coffee cups cannot be recycled in the yellow-lid recycling bin?

Australians alone use a staggering one billion disposable coffee cups each year, which translates to approximately 2,700,000 single-use cups being thrown out and sent to landfill every day.

“The MidCoast 2020 Community Recycling Survey found that only 59 percent of residents knew to put the right thing in the right bin.

“We want to improve on this figure,” said Mr Rees.

Drop in to a Re-imagine Waste session and enter the draw to win either an ONYA shopping bundle or a #UNTRASHY body bundle by answering a few recycling-related questions.

Full locations and dates are found here: https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/RIW-drop-in

Visit the Re-imagine Waste hub for more recycling tips and inspiration:

https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/reimaginewaste