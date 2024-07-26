In Memoriam: Kerry James Walsh



THE St Vincent de Paul Conference at St Matthew’s Laurieton mourns the loss of Kerry James Walsh, a long-serving and dedicated member who recently passed away.

Kerry’s commitment to helping those in need extended beyond the Laurieton branch; he also served at the Casino branch and a Tasmanian branch many years ago, making a lasting impact on various communities.



Kerry, a passionate supporter of the Rabbitohs, was known for his lively discussions about the team’s performances with colleagues.

Despite the friendly rivalry with supporters of the Panthers, Sea Eagles, Roosters and Sharks, Kerry’s enthusiasm for his beloved Rabbitohs was infectious, especially when they won.

Before his extensive volunteer work, Kerry’s main career was as a train driver, a profession that undoubtedly shaped his disciplined and reliable nature.

His family, residing in Sydney and the Casino/Lismore area, were by his side in his final moments, providing him with comfort and love.

Kerry’s friendly demeanour and ability to connect with everyone made him a cherished member of the Vinnies community.

His life took a challenging turn when his partner, Anita, was moved to a facility for dementia.

Kerry had devotedly cared for her at home with the help of Anita’s daughter, Andrea, and her husband, Ross.

This period was difficult for Kerry, and he deeply felt the absence of Anita.

Kerry’s bright face and energetic vocals were a highlight every Tuesday morning at Vinnies.

He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Kerry is survived by two daughters, Kylie and Megan, from a previous marriage, and a son, Graham.

His legacy of kindness and service will continue to inspire those who knew him.

“God bless you, rest in peace Kerry, and thanks again for all you did for Vinnies and the disadvantaged in our area,” said Zillah Williams, President of the St Matthew’s Conference.

“From all your team at Vinnies: Jan, Margaret, Peter, Tom, Paul, Michael, Angela, Brian, Charles, and Zillah.”

Rest in peace, Kerry James Walsh.

By Luke HADFIELD