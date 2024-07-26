Hooked on the Camden Haven: Ditch work and reel in the fun



FORGET about the office and grab your fishing rod because this week on the Mid North Coast is shaping up to be an angler’s dream. Ideal weather conditions are set to pair perfectly with fantastic fishing opportunities, so there’s no better time to be out on the water.

If you’re targeting the beaches around Port Macquarie for a fish, be sure to check out Lighthouse Beach for tailor and good-sized bream.



North Shore Beach is another popular option, offering anglers a chance to catch bream, whiting, school mulloway, and tailor. Beach worms are a reliable bait choice here.

The Hastings River itself offers a variety of opportunities.

The breakwalls and Limeburners Creek are crowded with luderick, providing consistent catches for anglers.

The recent full moon and clear water conditions have been ideal for catching arrow squid on light tackle.

Mulloway enthusiasts are in for a treat, with solid fish exceeding ten kilos is still being reported.

And finally, action on the flathead front has picked up significantly in the river, with hard-bodied lures proving particularly effective.

For offshore anglers, while offshore reports from last weekend were a bit on the quiet side, the fantastic weather forecast this time around suggests better conditions.

If you’re heading offshore, consider targeting snapper and pearl perch around the reefs with the prevailing westerly winds. Heading wide could be another option whilst the weather is favourable, deep dropping will be popular this week for cod and kingfish, if the current has backed off.

Venturing further south Camden Haven offers exciting prospects as well.

The cooler water temperatures mean you can target drummer for a few more weeks.

Head to the southern rock ledges around Perpendicular Point, Camden Haven, and Diamond Head for a chance to catch drummer, tailor, and school mulloway.

The recent full moon phase also saw some decent catches of mulloway, with the best reports coming from the breakwalls and nearby beaches.

A few locals managed to go for a swim during last week’s westerly winds and caught a few nice lobsters.

Keep an eye on the forecast and pick a day with little to no swell, westerly winds and a low tide, to jump in around the headlands for a local eastern rock lobster.

So, with great weather and a variety of fish to target, there’s no excuse to miss out.

Grab your gear, head out around the Port Macquarie or Camden Haven area, and make this weekend a fishing adventure to remember.

By Kate SHELTON