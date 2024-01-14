Injured wildlife: Who do you call?



A SPATE of wildlife rescues have been reported in and around the Stuarts Point area in recent weeks.

On Thursday 4 January, while four-wheel-driving on the beach accessed via Grassy Heads Holiday Park, Briana Jimenez discovered a turtle, later nicknamed ‘River’, in distress.



“We did attempt to put it back in the water, however it was struggling to swim,” she said.

“We left it for an hour, came back and he was in the same spot on the sand.

“I called a 24-hour wildlife line who suggested taking the turtle to the sanctuary, however the number was not ringing, so thanks to the team at Mid Coast Vets, Macksville, who were happy to take him in.”

After an overnight stay in triage with one of the dedicated veterinary staff members, River was collected by Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We thank everyone involved and to see River’s rehabilitation firsthand you can visit Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary in Coffs Harbour,” a Sanctuary spokesperson said.

“Did you know it costs around $1200 to rehab and release just one sea turtle?

“Any donations are greatly appreciated.”

In another incident, when Fishermans Reach local Michael Hudson was returning from the beach, also at Grassy

Head, he noticed a juvenile tawny frogmouth owl stationary on the side of the road.

After investigating, he decided to gently transport it home.

“I called him ‘Womp’, a bit silly, but that was the sound I imagined he made when he was hit by a vehicle, though we don’t know if that happened,” Michael told NOTA.

“I think he was in shock.”

The forlorn bird stayed in Michael’s care under observation for 48 hours, which is the advice he was given by wildlife support workers.

On day three Michael was confident enough to return Womp to the rescue location, who flew off to the closest tree. Mission accomplished.

A very young joey was not so lucky.

Eungai Rail resident Ambie Kane told NOTA, “The Mum was hit and killed in the middle of the road and we checked for a baby and found one.

“It was just a suckling, no fur, eyes were closed and ears still pinned back, so I just asked for help on Facebook and a few lovely people reached out and told me how to keep it warm until we could get it to the vets.”

Sadly, the infant passed away before it could be transported to the clinic.

Contacts:

https://www.fauna.org.au/ – A database to help find a wildlife rescuer near you. Use the online facility to locate a rescue organisation near you and call them (for rescues) or email them (for information).

https://www.wires.org.au/report-a-rescue – Rescue Office: 1300 084 737.

By JEN HETHERINGTON

