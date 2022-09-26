Inquiry launched into online gambling and its community impacts

THE Member for Cowper and Shadow Assistant Minister Social Services and Prevention of Family Violence, Pat Conaghan, has welcomed the launch of an inquiry into online gambling and its impacts on people with gambling problems.

Mr Conaghan is the Deputy Chair of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs which announced the inquiry last week.

He encourages Cowper residents to enter submissions to assist in the creation of future legislation to create better consumer protections.

“Problem Gambling is a scourge on our communities, ruining the lives not just of the gambler but also their families and support networks,” Mr Conaghan said.

“Fair and reasonable protections must be sought to reduce the negative impact of gambling on our society.”

As well as the adult population being impacted, Mr Congahan said the levels of exposure of our younger generations to gambling advertising as well as the ‘gamification’ of online content aimed at children is a serious concern.

“There are many stories from within our Mid North Coast Community that could assist with this Inquiry, and I strongly encourage these stories to be shared.

“They can be done confidentially as we appreciate the sensitivity and the need for privacy.”

The Committee will examine a range of issues, including the effectiveness of existing consumer protections aimed at reducing online problem gambling and how to better target programs to address online problem gambling to reduce the potential exploitation of at-risk people, and protect individuals, families and communities.

Other issues relate to counselling and support services, gambling advertising (particularly during live sport broadcasts watched by children) and the increasing effects of technology.

The Committee is seeking written submissions, ideally of no more than ten pages, from individuals and organisations by 11 November 2022

Further information about the inquiry, including terms of reference, published submissions and hearing transcripts, will be available at https://www.aph.gov.au/onlinegambling.

By Andrew VIVIAN