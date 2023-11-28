Intergenerational music-making program a hit in Toormina

AN intergenerational music-making program running in Toormina is generating a heartwarming outcome for oldies and youngsters alike.

Toormina’s The Link venue has joined forces with Stephanie Sims from Uko Ono to bring together seniors from Marian Grove and young people from Mary Help of Christians school to collaborate and make music.



Thanks to an Arts and Cultural Grant from City of Coffs Harbour (Council), this creative project has been running for the last five weeks at The Link on Friday mornings.

The group meets on a Friday morning for a one-hour lesson, before everyone enjoys a morning tea together.

“The Link was always set up as an intergenerational space for the community, so it was a natural fit for this project to run here,” Kylie Gault, Conference and Event Coordinator at The Link told News Of The Area.

“We have residents from Marian Grove and other retirement villages attend each week and we love that the project is bringing more people into the space.”

Stephanie Sims has been teaching the ukulele through her business, Uko Ono, for the past seven years, including classes at Mary Help of Christians school.

“I have had students as young as four right up to the age of 91 years and I see the benefits of learning a musical instrument at any age,” Stephanie told NOTA.

“What I thought would be interesting was to throw that cross-generational element into the mix and build relationships both ways.”

Music proficiency is not required to participate in the program.

“Some of the seniors have already had experience playing the ukulele with the Marian Grove ukulele group, which has been running for eleven years now, and others in the group have never picked up an instrument.

“Yet already we have expanded the repertoire to over eight songs,” said Stephanie.

Marian Grove resident and participant Brian Burn has found the sessions “wonderful and inspiring”.

“The mixture of age groups enables a more open approach to playing and better interaction between those involved,” he said.

“It is also a joy to see how much the younger generation are progressing, the appreciation they exude, and the willingness they exhibit towards learning this instrument.”

Assistant Principal at Mary Help of Christians, Margaret Ryan, said, “The children are super keen to jump on that bus each Friday morning to go along to the project.

“The interactions between the children and the residents are a joy to behold.”

Intergenerational programs provide learning opportunities, care and social support for children and older people in the same setting, at the same time.

These can benefit wellbeing across generations as children and older adults interact and exchange knowledge and skills.

The project will finish with a concert by the group for Marian Grove residents on Friday 8 December.

By Andrea FERRARI