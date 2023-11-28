Get app happy at Botanic Garden workshop

A FACT-FILLED fifteen-minute workshop on how to use the iNaturalist app is being offered by the Friends of the Botanic Garden’s fauna team and Coffs by Nature program as the Great Southern BioBlitz (GSB) weekend gets into full swing.

The workshops take place on Saturday 25 November between 9am and 1pm at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour.



The GSB encourages people to connect with all manner of living things in nature, and to search out and record our biodiversity using the iNaturalist app.

For those who are new to the workings of the GSB and the app and want to know more, the volunteers at the Botanic Garden have you covered.

Friends of the Garden President Graham Tupper told News Of The Area, “We want to encourage more people to get involved in the BioBlitz this year and the garden is a safe place to start.

“We have found so much diversity of life within the garden from our fauna survey program.

“All you need to do is download the free iNaturalist app to your phone, come along on the day and one of our guides will help you get started.”

The Botanic Garden also offers a downloadable introductory guide to using the iNaturalist phone app and website as part of its extensive learning resources.

Visit https://coffsbotanicgarden.com.au/learn-how-to-identify-living-things-with-your-phone/.

The Great Southern Bioblitz runs from Friday 24 November through to midnight on Monday 27 November.

Throughout the weekend, citizen scientists in three continents will combine forces to see what’s out there living in their local environment.

From spotting the majestic white-bellied sea-eagle to the tiniest insect, fungi lovers to fisher folk can get involved.

If it lives, record it.

Toormina teacher Nick Lambert is co-ordinating the Coffs, Nambucca and Bellingen LGA region for the GSB.

“I want to encourage people to connect with nature and have a great time out in the environment.

“Whether you have a high level of knowledge or not is irrelevant and it is a great learning opportunity for anyone interested in seeing what’s out there,” he said.

Ranking 43rd last year with 48 participants, Nick said, “We would love to double the number of participants this year.

“Regions such as Cape Town can muster 350-plus observers, so I am sure we can find many more here.”

By Andrea FERRARI