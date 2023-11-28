Share your love of the Coffs coastline

DO you love the Coffs Coast’s beaches, headlands and harbour?

Would you like to help the City of Coffs Harbour understand what value you place on these environments, and the key issues they face?



The City invites the community to take part in an online survey that will help shape a Coastal Management Program (CMP) for the Coffs Harbour Open Coast.

“We want to know how the community uses the coastline and what they value about it,” said Ian Fitzgibbon, acting Director City Planning and Communities.

“We also want to hear about any key issues that may be threatening the values of the coastline because this will help us develop cost-effective solutions now and into the future.”

The Open Coast CMP is focused on the region’s beaches, headlands, and the harbour.

It builds on the work being undertaken for our region’s estuaries Coastal Management Programs.

“This is the first opportunity for the community to have their say and help inform the Open Coast CMP.

“We will be seeking further community input into the program in later phases of the project,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.

To take part, complete the online survey on the City of Coffs Harbour Have Your Say website.

The survey is now open and closes on 17 December 2023.

Temporary signs at key locations along the Coffs Harbour coast will also promote the survey and provide a QR code link to the survey from mobile devices.

For more information on the project and to access the online survey, please visit the Coffs Harbour Open Coast Coastal Management Program page on the City’s Have Your Say Website at https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/open-coast-coastal-management-program.