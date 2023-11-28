Coffs Harbour CWA to host Christmas Market fundraiser



THE Coffs Harbour Branch of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) of NSW will hold Christmas Markets over two days in late November and early December.

The Markets will be held in the CWA rooms at 3 Dalley Street, Coffs Harbour on Thursday 30 November and Saturday 2 December from 10am until 2pm both days.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“By holding the market over two days we are hoping to appeal to the wider community,” Branch President Jodie Williams told News Of The Area.

“On Thursday we will open the tearooms, serving our famous scones with jam and cream and on Saturday we will be having a sausage sizzle.”

Inspiring a festive mood, the rooms will be merry and bright, bursting to the seams with Christmas-inspired treats including cakes, puddings, shortbreads, gingerbread, fudge, rumballs and all manner of home-baked Christmas fare.

“We are offering small puddings and cakes, perfect for one or two people through to a larger size to suit a family.

“It is a great opportunity to shop in preparation for Christmas,” she said.

The talented craft ladies have been busy making beautiful Christmas decorations for traditions such as Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas tree, and puppies and pooches along with gifts to give to friends.

“The variety is huge, there are too many to mention,” Jodie said with glee.

The raffle this year is a Gourmet Food Hamper with all proceeds going to the Coffs Community Lunch 4 U, a free lunch provided on Christmas Day to community members who may be on their own or cannot cook a family Christmas lunch.

“Our CWA members heard their plea for sponsorship this year, with its new name and committee, and it was decided to donate the entirety of our raffle fundraising to them.

“If the markets are a success, we’ll give a bit more.

“Lunch 4 U is such a wonderful concept; no one should be alone and everyone should be able to leave their Christmas table full to the brim with food.

“We look forward to contributing to this great community event,” said Jodie.

Raffle tickets are $2 each.

By Andrea FERRARI