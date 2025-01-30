International Women’s Day Scholarship program open for applications



PORT Stephens Council has announced the opening of its annual International Women’s Day Scholarship program, with four $1,000 scholarships available to support local women in achieving their personal and professional goals.



For the past seven years, this program has empowered women within the Port Stephens community, recognising their contributions across diverse fields such as arts, culture, environment, business, community service, health, and sport.

Mayor Leah Anderson says this is an important program for Port Stephens Council.

“We’re proud to support International Women’s Day and empower the incredible women of our community,” Mayor Anderson said.

“These scholarships provide a valuable opportunity for women in our community to invest in their growth and chase their goals,” she added.

Mayor Anderson also emphasised the significance of this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” which highlights the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality.

“It’s really important to me that as a community, we create an environment that allows us to seriously address the obstacles women face. It’s time to get moving and take action on this,” Mayor Anderson said.

“These scholarships are a way of removing some of these obstacles, empowering the amazing women in our community to follow their dreams and showing that we’re behind them 100%,” she added.

In addition to the three scholarships offered by Port Stephens Council, the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay is contributing a fourth $1,000 scholarship.

“Whether you’re going back to study, learning something new, or starting a project for the community, these scholarships can help you make it happen,” Mayor Anderson said.

“I encourage all eligible women to apply! It’s a fantastic chance to invest in yourselves and your goals,” she concluded.

The recipients of these scholarships will be honoured at the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay’s International Women’s Day dinner on Saturday 8 March at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

Applications for the 2025 International Women’s Day Scholarships are now open and will close on Thursday 13 February 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit pscouncil.info/iwd-scholarship