Port Stephens Council to map key koala habitats



PORT Stephens Council is updating its vegetation and koala habitat mapping to better identify key areas where koalas are located in the region.

Mayor Leah Anderson and Chair of Council’s Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management Committee said the critical vegetation and koala habitat mapping will allow Council to protect local koalas into the future.



“The updated Koala habitat mapping will help inform decisions, guide policy changes and assist in streamlining development assessment requirements in Port Stephens – all with the aim of keeping our Koala population protected,” she said.

Kimberly Baker, Council’s Environmental Strategy Team Leader and Project Manager, said the mapping update is essential for providing a tool to make informed decisions regarding the protection of Port Stephens koalas.

“The current Port Stephens Koala habitat map was prepared over 20 years ago as part of Council’s Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management,” Ms Baker said.

“With advancements in mapping technology and survey methods, alongside on-ground changes in habitat and Koala population extents, it’s time we reviewed this map to ensure we’ve got the most up to date information.

“The updated mapping information will indicate the key areas our Koalas call home and help inform future land management actions,” she added.

Council has partnered with the NSW Koala Strategy, with funding provided by the state and federal governments, to prepare the detailed vegetation mapping alongside the updated Koala habitat mapping.

“We are collaborating closely with the state’s leading koala scientists to conduct on-ground surveys and detailed vegetation mapping in order to assess Koala occupancy,” Ms Baker said.

“This detailed vegetation map is the first of its kind for the Port Stephens region.

“It provides crucial information that will guide effective land management actions and help identify important vegetation and habitats for various species that inhabit our region,” she added.

Council will commence targeted koala surveys at over 250 strategically selected locations across Port Stephens during mid to late 2025, including some important locations identified on private land.

Participation in this important work is voluntary, however Council is encouraging identified landholders to allow access to their properties.

“By permitting an ecologist and botanist to conduct a koala survey on a small part of your property, you’re contributing to the protection of our important koala population – and you might also meet our talented scat dog teams,” Ms Baker said.

For more information and to stay up to date with the project visit pscouncil.info/koala-habitat-mapping.