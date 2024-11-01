James Angel elected Deputy Mayor of Nambucca Valley Council



COUNCILLOR James Angel was elected unopposed to the position of Deputy Mayor of Nambucca Valley Council at the first general meeting of the new term.

Cr Angel’s nomination was the only one received at the 17 October meeting.



He will serve as Deputy Mayor for a period of 12 months.

Cr Angel was elected for a second term as councillor in September’s local government elections, having first gained a seat on council in 2021.

The local businessman and father of five said he was looking forward to serving the community in his new role, which he sees as just an extension of his position as councillor.

“I believe the best person for mayor is the person who puts the people of the Nambucca Valley first and I hope to support the mayor in this role by continuing to value the individuals who make up this electorate,” Cr Angel told NOTA.

Similar to other elections, Under Schedule 7 of the Local Government Act, the General Manager acts as the Returning Officer and nominations for the role of Deputy Mayor must be in writing by two or more councillors, one of whom may be the nominee and must be delivered or sent to the Returning Officer.

If only one councillor is nominated, that councillor is elected.

Where more than one nomination is received, council must decide whether the election is to be secret (preferential or ordinary ballot) or by a show of hands.

By Ned COWIE