Jangunda: A new single by Uncle Martin’s Jambaal Dreamin’



JAGUNDA is the new single released by Gumbaynggirr band Jumbaal Dreamin’.

It is a song about getting back to culture, written from the perspective of a man stuck living behind four walls who wishes he was on his Country and back in the ‘dreaming’, learning from the elders by the campfire and dancing in the moonlight.



Having recently toured through Gumbaynggirr country and neighbouring Dhanggati and Bundjalung countries, the band has played Jagunda to enthusiastic live audiences.

The track was a crowd favourite for good reason, hitting home with its pure message about reconnection to culture and country.

Uncle Martin Ballangarry, the keyboardist and traditional songman for this dynamic Goori group, reinterpreted his son Kevin’s song into Gumbaynggirr, resulting in a rocking, blues-infused, honky-tonk anthem.

Jumbaal Dreamin’ is a family band that plays Aboriginal rock.

Jumbaal is the carpet python, which is the group’s totem or ‘dreaming’.

Led by traditional songman Uncle Martin, Jumbaal Dreamin’ places culture at the heart of their message.

By Andrea FERRARI

