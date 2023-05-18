Join the fight against cancer with the Biggest Morning Tea at Elk on 38

THIRTY years ago the Cancer Council launched an initiative known across the nation as Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

This community event raises vital funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer.



This year Tracey Reynolds is hosting an Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea event, with much loved local tapas bar and cafe, Elk on 38 in Macksville, as the venue.

News Of The Area asked Tracey what her motivation was behind hosting this event.

“We have all been touched by cancer and sadly it has taken too many of our family and friends,” Tracey said.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to Elk on 38 on Thursday 25 May from 9:30 am and join us for some games and a raffle with some incredible prizes.”

Tracey and the team at Elk on 38 have been joined by a number of local businesses who have donated some great prizes to be raffled on the day.

Zas Hair of Macksville, The Macksville Hotel, Adara Nails Baby and Soul, and Elly-Joy Makeup and Beauty of Macksville and Nambucca have come on board to make it worthwhile for those who come along to Elk on 38 on the Day.

“We will not be running to a rigid program on Thursday 25 May, we just want people to come along, have a cuppa and a chat and some fun while raising money to help those impacted by cancer,” Tracey concluded.

By Mick BIRTLES