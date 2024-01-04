Julie Holgate aiming to support more authors in 2024



A NEW library for Coffs Harbour, with the opening of Harry Bailey Memorial Library in Yarrila Place, has had the offshoot benefit of bringing more authors to the region, a boon Julie Holgate is keen to support.

“We’ve been able to offer many author talks in the area, including Thomas Mayo and Kerry O’Brien’s discussions surrounding the 2023 referendum,” Julie, the manager at The Book Warehouse Coffs Harbour, told News Of The Area.



In November, author Suzanne Leal presented at the library, also attending Julie’s store to answer readers’ questions surrounding the release of her latest novel, ‘The Watchful Wife’.

“We have already been in discussion regarding future author talks and signings for 2024 with the team at Coffs Harbour Libraries.

“This is an exciting area of expansion for us, as the opening of Yarrila Place will facilitate future author events, allowing for continued literary growth in the Coffs community, something we are always supportive of.”

To this point, the enthusiastically supported local festival of all things books indicates the community is very much on board with hearing directly from the people who pen for a living.

“We had an extremely successful Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival (BRWF) in June, with acclaimed authors from across Australia promoting their 2023 releases, alongside the many highly regarded writers and personalities who attended, and the readers who love them,” said Julie.

The Coffs Book Warehouse thrives on its relationship with the event as BRWF’s Official Bookseller.

“The 2024 Readers & Writers Festival is already highly anticipated, with Bryan Brown becoming the official patron of this community celebrated event,” said Julie.

Alongside these connections, The Book Warehouse’s collaboration with the many schools in the Coffs area remains a marker of the team’s ongoing passion for encouraging the region’s youth to explore their love of books.

“We believe an interest in reading and wider knowledge starts young, which is why we dedicate so much time to sourcing the right titles for the particular needs of each school.

“We love coordinating prizes with schools at this time of year, as any further reading encouragement top-performing students are awarded, via store vouchers, is a huge success in our eyes,” said Julie.

“As 2023 comes to a busy wrap-up amidst the Christmas bustle, we look forward to everything the new year has in store for our bookshop and for our book-loving community.”

By Andrea FERRARI

