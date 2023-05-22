Karuah awarded Vibrant Spaces Grant for median strip and roundabout beautification

AESTHETICALLY pleasing avenues and entryways are set for Karuah, as the town’s Beautification Team has recently been awarded a grant under Port Stephens Council’s Vibrant Spaces program.

Lisa Floyd, owner of the Riverside Motel, will lead the project to landscape the median strip down Tarean Road, as well as the roundabout on the southern turnoff from the highway and Swan Bay.

Port Stephens Council has granted $6000 to the Team, a definite boon for beautification in the riverside town, as the media strip alone measures 3m wide by 65m long.

“This is for the betterment of the businesses, the town, and its appeal, as it is a very busy spot for accommodation, and people passing through, two hours out of Sydney,” Ms Floyd told News Of The Area.

“We want to put some style into the landscaping, keep the place friendly and looking good, for tourists and locals alike.”

Lisa and the Beautification Team are grateful to Council for making grants and resources available, and they are now busy designing the space, as seen in a supplied conceptual image.

The team is also collecting donated and recycled plants to fill the spaces, subject to approval from the Council.

“We hope to have it rolled out by late July, and when it’s done it should come up beautifully, with a little care and attention.”

Lisa headed the team on a similar, successful project in late 2022, focused on the parklets across from the service station on Tarean Road, and will once again work with the Karuah Progress Association and an army of volunteers.

From that previous experience, Lisa said, “A lot of people got on board when they found out that there were things they could do, everyone’s looking after it.”

To learn how you can help, or to donate plants, contact Lisa at the Riverside Motel on 4987 0007.

By Thomas O’KEEFE