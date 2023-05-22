Nelson Bay Bowling Club Pennants



CONGRATULATIONS to Nelson Bay Bowling Club Grade 1 Open Gender Pennant side who sailed through the 2023 season undefeated.

A fantastic result winning all 10 of their District games which afforded them a direct entry into the State Playoffs.

The Mighty Marlins went on to play for the Zone 2 flag on Sunday 21 May at Club Lambton however were defeated by Raymond Terrace.

The large crowd that attended the game were not disappointed with superb bowls played across the three rinks.

The game was worthy of an all time final.

The marquee players from both teams captivated the spectators demonstrating their skills to make it a thrilling game.

Congratulations to the winners, Raymond Terrace, who managed to overcome a huge comeback from the Marlins to eventually come out on top 70 to 58.

Our Grade 3 side finished on top of their section to advance to the finals.

They met Charlestown in the semi final under cool and windy conditions.

Our Marlins played great bowls however were not successful with their season coming to an end defeated in a close game 50 to 55.

A fantastic effort by our Marlins and well done on reaching the semifinals.

Nelson Bay Bowling Club are extremely proud of all the players who participated in this year’s Open Gender Pennant season and hope to come back next year bigger and stronger across all the Grades.

Good luck and good bowling to our Grade 1 side in the State Playoffs scheduled to be played at Forster from 30 June to 2 July 2023.

By Bernie CARROLL