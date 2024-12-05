Kendall Public School celebrates 150 years of education



THE 150th anniversary of Kendall Public School (KPS) was commemorated with an open day on Saturday, 30 November.

The notable milestone saw current and former students, staff, parents and distinguished guests return to the playground to pay tribute to the school’s rich history and prominent place in the local community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The journey began in 1874 when the original school building opened its doors.

The room was small with weighted bark strips for a roof, but for the first appointed teacher, Miss Jane Logan, and a handful of students, this was their classroom.

From humble beginnings the local school has continued to grow, evolving through 39 rotations in leadership and more than seven name variations.

Despite these changes the school has served as a pillar of the community for a century and a half, providing a foundation for generations of students to grow, learn and thrive.

The anniversary celebration began at 9:30am, with all paths leading to the library.

Here visitors were greeted by galleries of photos and memorabilia, stirring a mix of nostalgia, teary smiles and warm handshakes.

The formalities included Aboriginal Leader Uncle Bill performing a Smoking Ceremony and Welcome To Country, expressing the importance of this land to the Birpai people.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have grown, learned, and connected on this land surrounded by its beauty and rich history,” said Uncle Bill.

Speakers included current Principal Duncan Adams, school leaders Lilly Bell and Illukah White, former student/current teacher and event organiser Lachlan Milne and retired teacher Karl Herb.

All highlighted cherished memories and enduring connections forged within the school walls.

The day culminated with the planting of a tree, a living symbol of 150 years of education.

Sisters Susie and Kathy Poulton (maiden name) expressed fond memories of their time as students at Kendall Public School and the lasting influence of dedicated teachers, especially Mr Bourke.

“In 1959 I started Kindergarten at Kendall and then I went to teacher’s college and came back and did a practice here in 1972,” said Susie.

Sisters Robyn Begg from Sydney and Clare Mackay from Nowra, recalled the names of many former classmates in group photos, such as Peter Martin, a former headmaster’s son, along with 16 students who were their cousins.

Clare said that in the 1870s, her great, great grandparents from Upper/Lower Camden Haven (now known as Kendall) were amongst some of the first to petition for a new school to be built.

By Kim AMBROSE

