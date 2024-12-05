Third arrest over Bago shooting



A THIRD person has been charged over the alleged shooting of a man at Bago.

Dahkota Harris, 27, appeared in Kempsey Local Court on Tuesday, 3 December, charged with kidnap in company with serious indictable aggravated bodily harm, and shoot at with intent to murder.



On Sunday, 17 November, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established Strike Force Parham following reports a 32-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by three people from Port Macquarie.

The man was taken to the Bago area, and was found on Rollover Road suffering gunshot wounds to his arm and legs.

A 38-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested by Western Australia Police in Barradonia, south of Kalgoorlie, on 21 November.

They were extradited to NSW on serious charges and remain before the courts.

On Monday, 2 December, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, were conducting a vehicle stop on Macleay Way, South Kempsey, when they discovered Harris allegedly laying across the back seat of a vehicle.

She was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged.

She did not apply for bail during her court appearance and was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on 23 January.