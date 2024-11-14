Kew Bowling Club



WHAT a fabulous weekend of bowls at the Kew Classic Triples Tournament, with over 84 bowlers competing from Port Macquarie, Kempsey, North Haven, Lake Cathie, Kew, Crescent Head, Comboyne and Guyra.

Great bowls, good food, good organisation and most importantly great comradery made it a fantastic two day event. Everyone that competed were winners, but a few good bowlers also managed to snag some good prize money. The major winners were:

● Jeff Dixon, Stewart Rogan and Phil Collins (1st Place)

● Chad Shingle, Glen Dickson/Andy Lloyd, Aaron Hawkins (2nd Place)

● Gary Knox, Garry Douglas, John Myer (3rd Place)

● Rob Cook, Col “Bunga” Young, Glen Clark (4th Place)

● Viv Gunter, Rob Tucker, Cliff Kerr (5th Place)

Round winners included

● Peter Hurrell, Ryan Fenning, Kyle Debreceny

● Chris Orchard, Glenn Brooker, Mark O’Neill

● Jenny O’Neill, Paul O’Neill, Mick Stanbury

● Troy Eames, Greg Darcy, Troy Nikitin

Best Cards were:

● Terry Miles, Barrie Isaac, Dean Gemmell (Saturday)

● Matt Hyde, Jason Aurish, Shane Globis (Sunday)

A big thanks to all the bowlers and organisers for make it such a great event. Photos can be seen at our website kew.bowls.com.au

In other news, Wednesday Social Bowls saw Dave Harvey, Neil Dark and Cliff Kerr take out first prize. The Runners Up were Ray Pantlin, Warren Barnes and Peter Griffith. Voucher winners were Dave Harvey, Steve McGregor, Bruce Gornall and George Wise.

By Andrew RICHARDS