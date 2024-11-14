Macksville Country Club Golf



THANKS to green keepers Rick and Simon (and their team of volunteers) the course was in great condition for the Busfurb sponsored Stableford on Saturday.

Don Forrester had the best of some good scores with a net 40 while Harry Andrews who hasn’t been amongst the leaders for sometime was runner up one shot back.

Nearest the pins were Matt Baker (A) David Hoskins (B) and Harry Andrews in (C grade).

David was one of some welcomed visitors on the day.

The Mid Week Competition was won by Adam Ross with Tony Grebert finishing runner up.

On Tuesday there was a horse race that took preference to the ladies golf with those who wanted a game playing in the Mid Week Competition.

Noel Austin, who has been consistently near the leaders in all competitions, was a convincing winner in the Chook Run event with Roy Rudner the best of the rest.

Don Forrester was nearest the pin.

By Max TURNER