Kingswood’s Hometowns Tour comes to Moonee Beach Hotel

COFFS Harbour’s youth community radio station 104.1 CHY FM is taking a particular interest in a mammoth tour by Kingswood.

“It is the most extensive tour ever undertaken by an Australian band, coming to Moonee Beach Hotel on Saturday 1 April,” Angie Vaughan, Station Manager, 104.1 CHY FM told News Of The Area.



Since the tour started in mid-January 2023, Kingswood lead singer/songwriter Fergus Linacre has been a weekly contributor on 104.1 CHY FM.

Each Wednesday, Amber and Zoe from The A to Z of Everything program call him up to see where they’ve been, where they’re going and what they’ve been up to.

“That’s been a lot of fun,” said Fergus.

“The girls are great to chat with, and it’s great to chronicle as much of this tour as possible.”

In the first week of March their new album ‘Home’ debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Chart and #2 on the ARIA Australian Album chart (narrowly beaten by Tim Rogers).

Perhaps with ‘home’ on their mind, when the members of Kingswood were planning their 2023 tour they chose hometowns rather than fly-in fly-out cities.

“The first 120-plus dates of the Hometowns tour, including Moonee Beach Hotel, are only Phase 1,” said Fergus.

“The new album has much more of a rural feel and inspired us to undertake a tour of this magnitude.

“The crowd reaction to the new songs has been great.

“‘Burning Holes’, the first single from the new album, gets the best reaction – big sing-alongs in the chorus.”

Making sure they get to as many hometowns as possible, Fergus and bandmate Alex Laska (guitarist/singer/songwriter) both got their heavy rigid license and converted a big bus into a luxury touring vehicle, affectionately named Peggy, and share the driving duties.

Peggy is fitted out with six bunks, a kitchenette, shower, toilet, TVs and a rancho-relax-o lounge.

“We had some time in Melbourne to make a few ‘cosmetic’ adjustments, including curtains for the bunks, a rear opening window and a camera system to assist with driving and parking.

“She’s just about perfect now.

“We’ve done a fair bit of touring the US and Europe, and getting around in a fitted-out tour bus is quite the norm.

“There are so many great places and things to see in this country that you miss just flying into and playing capital cities.”

This tour has enabled them to cross a few things off their ‘bucket list’.

“I think many people dream about doing a lap of Australia by road.

“There’s so much of this country many never get to see.

“And the more we travel, the more we’ve come to appreciate and connect with the country.”

They’ve had some fun along the way.

“We took Peggy for a lap of Mount Panorama when we were in Bathurst.

“Top speed was twelve kilometres, and we did it in just under ten minutes.

“Travelling through the Northern Territory, the top end of Western Australia and crossing the Nullabor will also be highlights for sure.”

Along for the ride is documentary filmmaker Darcy Newton, capturing all the travel, hijinx and shows – the full touring experience.

All of which will become a feature-length music documentary.

“We were recently in Orbost (Vic), and Darcy shot the video for the album’s title track ‘Home’ at the fabulous Sailor Grave Brewery.

“And after filming at this glorious scenic location, we got to taste some great beers,” he said.

After the Coffs show, Kingwood heads to Queensland, into the Northern Territory, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania doing a full lap of Australia.

Then it’s off to the US and Europe in September.

“We’ll be back doing more touring in Australia from November,” said Fergus.

Kingwood brings their Hometowns Tour to the Moonee Beach Hotel on Saturday, April 1.

For more info on the band see www.kingswoodband.com.

By Andrea FERRARI