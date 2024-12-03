Klingbiel fastest at Coffs Auto Recyclers Super Sprint



COFFS Harbour and District Sporting Car Club ended its year with a big day of racing for the Coffs Auto Recyclers Super Sprint at Raleigh Raceway.

A club spokesperson provided this recap of the high-octane final event.

“With heavy rain on Saturday, the track was washed clean and the grip was good from the get-go.

“While Super Sprints are a grassroots level event to allow skill development in a safe environment, all skill levels were in attendance.

“It was too difficult to determine who had the most fun on the day or who improved their driving skills the most, but fastest on the day was Craig Klingbiel in his immaculately prepared Tint-a-Car Honda Civic.

“David Carlton in his Nissan Bluebird was second and Richard Brien in his Holden Gemini, with its special engine, was third.

“Damien Upcroft was fourth outright and fastest of the road registered cars entered in the event.

“Andrew Hughes, running in a Holden Commodore, was the fastest Junior and 6th outright.”

The club spokesperson explained the format of the Super Sprint.

“Every competitor had a practice run, with each run four laps, to determine their starting grid position.

“Under Super Sprint rules there was a maximum of four cars at a time on the track and to limit the need for any passing manoeuvres, each group of four competitors was released one at a time in order of practice time, with the fastest first.

“This effectively means a clear track for each competitor and allows each driver and car to perform at their best.

“Each of the competitive six runs was four laps of the circuit.

“The fastest run of the day was counted to determine the best time for each competitor.

“The format was well received by all competitors on the day and allowed competitors of various skill levels,

from first timers to seasoned campaigners, to have clear track time.”

If you are a motor sport fan and wish to get involved as an official or a competitor at a grassroots level, contact the club through their website or social media pages.

No experience is required and the club can help with any training or skill development that is needed.

By Aiden BURGESS

