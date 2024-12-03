Queenslanders in huge local golf win



VISITORS from as far away as Queensland dominated the field in the Saturday 30 November event at the Gloucester Course and it was no surprise that a visiting team turned in the top score albeit a very handsome one, some five strokes ahead of the field.

The event was the Club’s Annual Back Bar Day and was played in the form of a Four Person Ambrose sponsored by Voltr Electrical represented at presentation by Tahlia and Andrew Sansom

The winning team comprised Jason Andren, Marc Peacock, Justin Beh and Cody Fullerton with a very low score of 52½ and representing their Brisbane club with style. Runners up were Andrew Sansom, Jacob Pickworth, Tim Briggs and Clayton Brown five strokes back at 57½. One of the features of the Back Bar Day is that balls are won by all other players.

Another feature of the day is that Nearest-to-the-Pins are awarded at all holes with the NTP for four par-3 holes is awarded in the standard manner to the player nearest the thole off the tee.

At the four par-5 holes the NTP goes to the player closest to the flagstick off their second or, more likely third shot. At the remaining par-4 holes it is the NTP in 2 shots. Awards were won by Paul Blanch at the 1st and 3rd holes, by Ben Veitch at the 2nd and 11th holes, Alan Nelson at the 3rd and 12th holes, Jacob Pickworth at the 4th and 13th holes, Clayton Brown at the 5th and 14th holes, Cody Fullerton at the 6th and 15th holes, Steve Macdonald at the 7th and 16th holes Brian Osborne at the 8th and 17th holes and by Justin Beh at the 9th and 18th holes.

Dale Rabbett had the longest drive among the women golfers with that honour also going to Paul Blanch in A grade, Jacob Pickworth in B grade and to C Predabon in C grade.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 29 November was won by Anne Wand with an excellent 19 points. She was followed by ball winners Greg West 18, Gai Falla 17, Denver Webb 16 and Rob Moore 15 although Rob needed a countback to separate his score from the pack.

On Saturday 7 December the Arkwood Family sponsor the December Monthly Medal, an Individual Stroke event with the Medal going to the top net score across the field and with net and gross trophies in the normal three grades. The following Saturday, IGA Gloucester are hosting the Club’s Annual Christmas Cheer Day in the form of an Individual Stableford.

By Peter WILDBLOOD