Knife wanding laws come into effect in NSW



NEW wanding laws that target the illegal possession of knives, aim to reduce knife crime and boost community safety came into effect in NSW on Monday.

Under the powers, modelled on Queensland’s Jack’s Law, police will be able to use handheld scanners – or electronic metal-detecting ‘wands’ – to stop and scan individuals without a warrant at designated areas.



A senior police officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner or above can turn on wanding powers to be used in a designated areas including:

● Public transport stations (including bus, train and tram stations) and surrounds.

● Public transport vehicles within two scheduled stops of a designated public transport station

● Shopping precincts

● Certain sporting venues

● Other public places, designated by regulation, including special events and places that are part of the night-time economy.

Senior police officers will be able to declare these zones for up to 12 hours, with an option to extend that timeframe if specific criteria are met.

Wanding powers can be turned on for areas where there have been issues related to knife crime or knife possession offences where one of the following have occurred in the last 12 months:

● At least one offence committed by a person armed with a knife or weapon.

● At least one serious indictable offence involving violence.

● More than one offence of knife possession or prohibited weapon possession.

“I know that these new laws will be inconvenient for people – but we can’t take chances when it comes to public safety,” Premier Chris Minns said.

“These new laws which start this week are about ensuring the public feels safe, and secondly and perhaps most importantly, to change the culture.

“To send a strong message to young people in particular, if you’re going to go out at night, don’t take a knife with you because there’s a very good chance, you’ll be wanded or scanned at a New South Wales train station.

“I have no doubt that these reforms will save lives, because people will think twice about carrying a knife with them.”