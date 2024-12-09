Hilldale boxer claims Australian title in undefeated season



HILLDALE’S Shelby-Lee Wintle has claimed the 66kg elite female title at the Australian Boxing Championships.

Training at Paterson Boxing Gym under renowned coach Greg Tindall since she was 15, Shelby-Lee has spent the past decade honing her craft, amassing 23 amateur fights.

This year, she transitioned to the 66kg elite female weight class and dominated the competition, winning all six bouts to remain undefeated in her new division.

Her success earned her selection by Boxing NSW to represent the state at the national championships.

Facing opponents from Victoria and Queensland, Shelby-Lee triumphed in both matches, securing the coveted Australian title.

“Winning this means the world to me,” she said.

“It’s a testament to years of dedication, hard work, and the incredible support from my team and community.”

She credits much of her success to the Paterson Boxing Gym team, including strength and conditioning coach John Tindall.

“It’s a fantastic small country gym, and I’ll forever be grateful for everything they’ve done to help me become an Australian Champion,” she said.

The community’s unwavering support has made her victory even sweeter.

“Winning this for my community is something I’ll cherish forever.”

By Shannon BENTON

