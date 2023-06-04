Korora residents want action on Lagoons

THE Korora Lagoons were formed when an unnamed creek was modified with weirs in the 1960s to irrigate adjoining banana plantations.

Neighbouring landowners are concerned that the lagoons are now choked with noxious weeds and that the City of Coffs Harbour is not doing enough to combat them.

Local resident Karen Baff told News Of The Area the problem was raised by residents in 2011 and that, despite some action, the lagoons are in danger of dying.

She said that, after several issues that created problems, residents met with City officials in 2020 and that City of Coffs Harbour was to complete a Draft Management Plan for the lagoons by July 2021.

Ms Baff said all lagoons have enough Salvinia weed covering their surfaces to restrict the oxygen level in the water and kill off other life in them.

Residents have repeatedly requested the oxygen level of the water in each lagoon to be tested but say they have had no feedback.

Ms Baff said a major issue is that City of Coffs Harbour is refusing to show residents the Draft Management Plan.

“We want to see what is planned before we try to get the Council to cooperate in improving the health of the lagoons,” she said.

A spokesperson for the City of Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area that the City is aware of water quality issues associated with the Korora Lagoons.

He said the Korora Lagoons are a highly modified coastal waterway that is susceptible to ponding and stagnation, which in turn results in lower water quality than desirable, as well as elevated nutrient loads, noxious weeds and reduced dissolved oxygen.

The spokesperson said the City is in the process of finalising a remediation options report, and water and sediment quality testing has been undertaken to inform its understanding.

In the interim the City has attempted to reduce these negative impacts with other biological controls such as the Salvinia weevil, despite acknowledging that the effectiveness of these treatments is subject to favourable seasonal conditions.

“We expect to have a list of finalised remediation options available next financial year,” the spokesperson said.

“At such time appropriate community engagement will be undertaken.”

Ms Baff said residents felt they were being fobbed off and ignored because many representations have been made to the City and councillors with little, if any, response.

By Andrew VIVIAN