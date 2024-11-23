Kororo girls finish second in state in schools knockout



KORORO Public School’s girls soccer team has finished second in the state after a tremendous run in the Primary Schools State Knockout.

The Kororo team went down 3-2 in the final to King Park Public School from Fairfield, Sydney.

The Kororo Tillies won seven games in a row in their region before beating North West regional champions Timbumburi Public School.

Deputy Principal and Team manager Melissa Fenton said it was a massive achievement.

“We came third last year, so it was great to beat last year’s result,” she said.

“We had an assembly where we told them to wear their medals, and the other students came up to them like they were famous.

“The school we played in the final has elite football programs and academies, and it was very close.

“And I think if we had five more minutes, we could have got the equaliser, as you could tell they were tiring and we have a lot of fit students with great stamina that can run all day.”

Ms Fenton explained what made the Korora side so strong.

“These girls live and breathe soccer and absolutely love it, it’s not a chore for them to play and train.

“The girls all get along so well and are dedicated, they play every day at school as well as the weekends.

“Their coach, Mrs Gurleen Sandhu, is a class teacher at Kororo Public School, [and] worked skilfully to bring out the best in each player.

“The team knows where each other are on the field, and they know each other’s role which shows in their connection on the field.”

By Aiden BURGESS