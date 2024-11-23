Star guests attend Family of League’s Charity Race Day



FAMILY of League recently held their Annual Charity Race Day at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

Guest speakers at the fundraising event were former Australian, NSW and Balmain Tigers players Paul Sironen and Larry Corowa.

The annual event was hosted by comedian Justin Karcher, and had 280 guests in attendance.

Family of League exists to ensure those most in need in the rugby league community can access financial, social, and emotional support.

The foundation is the charitable heart of rugby league, proudly caring for the everyday heroes who keep the game thriving at the grassroots.

Formerly known as Men of League, its mission remains to provide a wide range of wellbeing support and referrals in a professional and timely manner to those within the rugby league community who are in genuine need and are unable to overcome that need within their own resources.

The Family of League Foundation provides assistance with everything from surgery, rehabilitation, equipment and specialist care to wellbeing visits to homes and hospitals to address social isolation and promote mental health.

By Aiden BURGESS

