Toormina resident seeks compensation after pothole related accident



TOORMINA resident Roger Harris, 74, is pressing for compensation from City of Coffs Harbour Council for the financial and time costs associated with injuries sustained from a road accident on Minorie Drive.

The accident happened in June while Mr Harris was allegedly driving his electric scooter between 20-30 kilometres per hour (kph) on his way to Toormina Gardens Shopping centre.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

He claims he was overtaking a parked car when he hit a pothole and flew over the handlebars, fracturing his arm in two places.

He spent four days in Coffs Harbour hospital and has since attended numerous hospital and physio appointments both locally and in Sydney.

Mr Harris says he is in constant discomfort, for which he takes painkillers when it becomes severe.

Since an initial meeting in September, Mr Harris claims to have had no communication from Council, despite emailing the City’s customer service department and each of the nine new councillors in October.

“Not one single response,” Mr Harris said.

“I am deeply offended by that; I am a human being and a ratepayer, and I deserve a reply and not to be ignored by my local council.”

The pothole associated with the accident was filled in and smoothed over the day after the incident occurred.

In late September the City resurfaced a section of Minorie Drive, from the junction with Toormina Road to part way outside the Council-owned Toormina Library and the childcare centre next door.

The section of the road outside the back of Aldi and past the junction with Wirrabilla Drive remains damaged.

“Beyond the Library, Minorie Drive is as bad as ever,” Mr Harris said.

A lifetime motorsports competitor Mr Harris has withdrawn from a competition at Grafton Speedway.

He was three rounds into a six-round competition and topping the leaderboard.

He participated in the fourth round but withdrew from the fifth.

“I couldn’t safely drive fast enough to win it,” he said.

“My arm has lost rotation on the wrist.”

Mr Harris said his social life is also changing as a result of the injuries.

“My lady friend is retiring next year, and we had overseas travel plans in place which now look unlikely to happen.”

What is confirmed for Mr Harris is a trip to Sydney for further surgery involving a bone graft and several months recovery.

He says he is seeking compensation not only for himself but for others in the future.

“It’s for everyone’s safety to have roads that are in a fit state of repair.

“We have enough rules about driving on the road, what about the roads themselves?”

A City of Coffs Harbour spokesperson told NOTA, “This individual matter will continue to be handled by the complainant and City of Coffs Harbour.”

By Andrea FERRARI

