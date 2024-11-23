Pink Silks Trust’s $94,000 gift to help breast cancer patients



THE donation of an innovative piece of equipment is set to revolutionise breast cancer surgery at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Acquiring the Magseed Localiser was made possible by a remarkable $94,000 donation from Coffs Harbour’s Pink Silks Perpetual Trust.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Coffs Harbour Health Campus’ specialist breast, melanoma, and general surgeon, Dr Shehnarz Salindera, who is also Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board Member, said this state-of-the-art device helps surgeons accurately locate and remove breast tumours during surgery.

This offers patients a more precise and less invasive procedure.

“The Magseed Localiser is a small magnetic seed, about the size of a grain of rice, implanted into the tumour before surgery,” Dr Salindera said.

“During the operation, the surgeon uses a special probe to detect the seed and precisely target the area for removal.

“This technology improves surgical outcomes and reduces the likelihood of needing additional operations, providing patients with a higher standard of care.”

This is the first Magseed Localiser operating in a public hospital in NSW.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Pink Silks Trust and thankful for their ongoing support,” Dr Salindera said.

Pink Silks Perpetual Trust Chair and Co-Founder Tanya Johnson OAM said she and her fellow Pink Silks committee members were delighted to be able to donate such an effective piece of equipment.

“This is a significant show of support for local women and their families and provides confidence that they have the latest equipment available at our local hospital in Coffs Harbour,” Ms Johnson said.

“The community’s involvement in our fundraising initiatives, such as the annual Pink Silks Race Day and Golf Day, both held in January, has made this donation possible, as well as the local organisations and businesses that have held charity events in our honour.

“This year, we’ve been able to support almost $170,000 in donations for equipment at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, which delivers significant health outcomes for women in particular.

“We are proud to donate such an important piece of equipment and thank our Coffs Coast community for helping to make it happen.”

The latest donation brings the total amount donated by the Pink Silks Trust to almost $1.4 million over 16 years, much of it directed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus and its services.

By Andrea FERRARI