Students share snapshot of photography course



AN exhibition of work from TAFE photography students opens next Wednesday, 27 November.

Called “PICS”, the end-of-year showcase features work by the Certificate IV in Photography and Digital Imaging class at Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC).



Ten students worked with the themes of Personal Style, Imagination, Creativity and Self-expression with the exhibition curated to show their best photos along with the technical and creative skills they have learned over the year-long course.

“There is a sense of excitement and accomplishment with the class coming together to work as a team, celebrate the end of the course and gain exposure at a professional level,” a student spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“It’s been a great experience to see my own and others’ work professionally printed and displayed to the public.

“I can really see how far everyone has come.”

The exhibition will be in the CHEC library and is free to the public.

The community is invited to morning tea outside the library entrance to meet the photography students from 10:15am -11:15am on opening day, before viewing the exhibition.

By Andrea FERRARI