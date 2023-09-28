THE GALAMBILA Aboriginal Health Service in Coffs Harbour has played host to the announcement of a landmark agreement to focus on Aboriginal health outcomes via a new partnership in primary health care.

On Thursday 21 September, six North Coast Aboriginal Medical Services in partnership with Healthy North Coast launched the agreement that will place an increased focus on improving health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across the North Coast.



The partnership seeks to progress the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Plan 2021-2031 vision whereby Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people enjoy long, healthy lives that are centred in culture, with access to services that are prevention-focused, culturally safe and responsive, equitable and free of racism.

“The partnership will see us build and leverage regional capacity to improve health services for all Aboriginal communities across the North Coast,” said Tracy Singleton, CEO, Galambila Aboriginal Health Service.

Scott Monaghan, CEO, Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation said, “This partnership has been years in the making, and it is exciting to see it come to fruition through aligning the vision of seven passionate and committed primary health care organisations.”

“This is an important step in advancing the work we all do in delivering high-quality local health services for Aboriginal people in our region,” Faye Adamson, CEO, Werin Aboriginal Corporation added.

“By working in partnership, we are more effective and efficient, directing precious resources where they are most needed,” said Georgina Bruinsma, CEO, Rekindling the Spirit.

“As primary health care organisations, we have a shared responsibility to deliver better outcomes for our Aboriginal communities and address the disparities that currently exist,” commented Stephen Blunden, CEO, Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service.

Payden Samuelsson, CEO, Bullinah Aboriginal Health Service said, “It is important that responsibility for improving health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is shared across the health system.

“That’s what this partnership will help to foster.”

Summing up the advantages of the partnership, Healthy North Coast CEO Monika Wheeler said, “Better Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health outcomes will be achieved when Aboriginal people control them.

“This agreement confirms Healthy North Coast’s commitment to proactively seeking, and listening to, the advice and guidance of Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations when it comes to commissioning in Aboriginal health.

“We are excited about this collaborative model and the opportunities it presents.”

Examples of work that will be supported as part of the Agreement include the development of:

A joint North Coast Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Needs Assessment – inclusive of data analysis, community consultation and shared priority setting (by December 2024).

An Aboriginal specific Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Alcohol & Other Drug community-controlled service model (by June 2024).

A collaborative Integrated Team Care service model (by June 2024).

A Healthy North Coast preferred provider model (complete).

By Andrea FERRARI