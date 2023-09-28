Life drawing is the main event at October’s Artists in the Garden

LIFE drawing is the main event at Artists in the Garden on Sunday 1 October.

“It doesn’t matter if you have never drawn in your life – life drawing is an amazing experience – it gives you permission to look, translating into your own unique drawing expression.



“It’s a great chance to get an insight into art from life, exploring tone, line and dimension.

“It’s free to participate and it will be guided,” Director James Gilmour said.

The artists’ model, Codie O’Connor, will be the subject and the guided drawing session will start at 12.30 and finish around 2 pm.

“People can drop in and out – the poses will vary between short two-minute, five minute and fifteen minutes, and will be guided.

“You can participate for the entire time, or try your hand throughout,” Director Tammy Mills-Thom said.

“Life drawing is really like a meditation – it’s a real joy to discover the energy and beauty of the human form – every model adds a different insight to the human experience – literally drawing out expression through interpretation.

“We are really happy to bring this experience freely to the public, in the beauty of the Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden,” Tammy and James said.

“We encourage people to bring their own drawing board – simply a clipboard or medium which will support paper of approximately A3 size.

“Drawing materials will be provided.

“There is absolutely no charge – it is totally free.”

As usual the regular Speakers Corner will be active, as well as a diversity of visual art to peruse.

Artists in the Garden is a free participative showcase of art and artists to the public taking place in Coffs Botanic Garden on the first Sunday of the month from 12-noon to 3pm.

Artists wishing to participate can register at www.artistsinthegarden.au or at the Facebook page: Artists in the Garden.

By Andrea FERRARI