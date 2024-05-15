Laurieton Fire and Rescue engage with community on safety issues

FIRE safety education was the focus as Laurieton Fire Station opened its doors to the community for the annual NSW Fire and Rescue Open Day on 11 May.

It was all hands on deck as the Laurieton Fire and Rescue crew offered a range of free activities including firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations.

Visitors were provided the opportunity to meet and greet the local firefighters, putting names to the faces of the crew they see around town or driving fire vehicles.

Many attendees took the chance to climb into the driver’s seat of the station’s working fire truck, however the main attraction was the fire hose.

Future firefighters young and old sprung into action, strewing water across the grass area and themselves, despite the rain and mud.

“Open Days are a great way to engage with the community,” Laurieton Fire and Rescue Captain Les King told News Of The Area.

“They provide training, information about fire safety, and make people aware of the services we can provide.

“Apart from this event being a fun experience for everyone, the key focus was community education.”

Firefighters engaged in conversations with the public about the free Home Fire Safety Checks the station provides, as well as the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries.

During the safety checks, firefighters will visit your home and make key safety recommendations.

They will also ensure that your smoke alarm is fitted and working.

Mr King said the Open Day was an opportunity for firefighters to educate the community about the importance of having a working smoke alarm, especially in the lead-up to winter.

“Each year around 20 people die in NSW from fires that could have been prevented, while hundreds more suffer life-changing health consequences.

“Each death and injury is tragic for families, friends and the wider community,” Captain King said.

“This year, we want you to prepare your homes early for winter.

“We see a ten percent increase in the number of home fires during the cooler months, with more fires starting in bedrooms and loungerooms due to things like heaters and electric blankets.

“Now is the time to replace your smoke alarm if it is more than ten years old.

“Remember, only working smoke alarms save lives.”

For more information visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au.

By Kim AMBROSE

