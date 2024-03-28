Letter to the Editor: Anzac Park to boat ramp path’s reconstruction



DEAR News Of The Area,

AFTER the Sunday (17/3/24) night rainfall, my Monday morning walk along the new reconstructed path between the Anzac Park and the boat ramp prompted me to write this article.

It’s great to see the Nambucca Council spend thousands of dollars replacing the Anzac Park and boat ramp paths that were flooded each rainy day.

But, after being a resident of 20 years, and having a disabled wife that uses a walker on that ramp each weekend, what a shame that council can’t find the money to create a safe and dry disability ramp from the carpark to the Boatshed Cafe.

In wet weather, the ramp is covered by water to the depth of 30 to 40 mm and more at times when it’s actually raining.

That is deeper than the average shoe, and for a length of 1.2 to 1.5 metres into the carpark.

Not to mention, it is right beside the disabled parking spaces where the exit to a car is not avoidable.

This makes using the ramp in wet weather unreasonable for a disabled individual, people with prams or others, to attempt walking along the ramp.

After all, a bitumen ramp with a shallow drain and grate over (Channel Drain) would provide the water drainage that’s needed at that ramp.

And yes, it’s a whinge, a local whinge that might get noticed more in this media, rather than the council.

Regards,

George MICOLICH,

Nambucca.