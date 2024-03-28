Healthy North Coast survey asks about your healthcare experiences



WHAT’S working and what’s not working in primary health care is the subject of the Better Health community survey launched this week.

The purpose of Healthy North Coast’s extensive survey is to gather valuable insights that will help shape the future of primary health care across Northern NSW and the Mid North Coast.

Every three years, local communities are asked to share their experiences of primary health care and make suggestions for improvement.

It’s a chance for people in Northern NSW and the Mid North Coast to have their say and to identify any gaps in health services.

The feedback gathered in the Better Health survey will be combined with data to form a comprehensive review of the health needs for our region.

This is called the North Coast Health Needs Assessment 2025-2028.

“A strong community voice is essential for good health planning and decision making,” said Monika Wheeler, CEO of Healthy North Coast.

“Residents on the North Coast are engaging with primary health care services every day, whether for their own personal health needs, their family, or as a health carer.

They have valuable insight into what’s working, what needs improvement, and what might be missing entirely.

“So if you think you’re having to wait too long for an appointment with a GP, or you think getting support for mental health is too confusing, or even if you’re satisfied with the health care in your area, please let us know.

“By sharing your thoughts and experiences, you really do have the power to reshape health care in your town.

“Your feedback helps us prioritise our efforts, ensuring that available funding is directed to the right areas to achieve better health outcomes for all,” added Ms Wheeler.

The Better Health survey opened on Monday 25 March 2024 and will close on Sunday 14 April 2024.

It will take residents approximately ten minutes to complete, with all answers being anonymous and completely confidential.

At the end of the survey, participants can enter a prize draw to win one of twenty $100 cash cards.

Visit www.hnc.org.au to find out more and take the survey.

By Andrea FERRARI