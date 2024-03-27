Letter to the Editor: Don’t take customers’ parking spots



DEAR News Of The Area,

TO Sharai Hohner and the workers complaining about the lack of all-day parking in the CBD.

There is an unwritten rule that ‘you don’t take your customers’ parking space’.

At least that’s the rule I worked by when I was 20 years in retail in the CBD.

You mention not everyone can shift their cars every two hours.

These two hour spots are for your customers/clients and should be left vacant so they can turnover a number of times during the day to enable your customers to shop with you.

If you don’t have customers you won’t have a business or a job so you won’t have to worry about parking.

It’s simple, if people can’t park easily in the CBD because all the spaces are taken by the workers they will just go elsewhere to shop.

Probably to Park Beach Plaza where there is a big paddock of spaces available to them and where the workers are required by management to park in the far reaches of the carpark so as not to inconvenience the shoppers.

For your information this is the parking available in the CBD taken from the Council website:

Park Ave Car Park – three levels with 2hr, 3hr and all day parking available.

Castle St Car Park – eight levels with 2hr, 3hr and all day parking available.

Gordon St Car Park – all day parking available.

Elbow St Car Park – all day parking available.

Scarba St Car Park – 3hr and all day parking available.

Lyster St Car Park – all day parking available.

Coffs St – 2hr parking available.

There seems to me to be quite a lot of all-day parking available which I hope you will use rather than the two to three hour spots.

Everything is just a five minute walk in Coffs.

Regards,

F STEPHENSON,

Coffs Harbour.