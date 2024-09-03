Letter to the Editor: Dutton cartoon ‘offensive’



DEAR News Of The Area,

I BELIEVE Dorin’s so-called ‘cartoon’ last week depicting Peter Dutton as “unwelcoming” would be seen as offensive to many of your readers.

I for one would prefer someone like Peter Dutton deciding who comes to our country and on what basis than Albanese, who will do whatever any particular minority tells him to do if he thinks it will win a vote or two.

Your paper once again shows an obvious leaning to the left on political issues and maybe Dorin should look for a job with the ABC, although I think even they would find it hard to see him as funny.

Regards,

Daryl RYAN,

One Mile.