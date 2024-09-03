Letter to the Editor: Questions for candidates



DEAR News Of The Area,

I CONGRATULATE the three members of our community who are wanting the vote of the Port Stephens community to be the next mayor.

I have a couple simple questions:

1. What is their view on the proposed offshore wind farm project? Yes or no.

2. As mayor, would they put a motion to council to rescind the almost 30 percent rate increase imposed on us by the last Council due to the inability of the paid executive to present a balanced budget?

3. What is their view on proposed high rise developments in the Nelson Bay CBD area that will lead to increased traffic problems that ultimately deter tourists and interrupt the passive population growth when other services are not keeping up with demand.

4. While a State Government issue, how will these mayoral candidates promote the need for an increased number of Police allocated to the Port Stephens sector of the Hunter Port Stephens Police District.

One car crew at Raymond Terrace and one at Nelson Bay is simply not acceptable as the demand for police response increases as does the complexity of that response.

Regards,

Doug BELL,

Raymond Terrace.