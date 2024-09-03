Coming soon: Your dream home in the Little Beach precinct of Nelson Bay



COMING soon: Your dream three-bedroom home in the Little Beach precinct of Nelson Bay.

Get ready to experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle!

This freestanding original gem, featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage, is nestled in one of Port Stephens’ most sought-after locations – just 200 metres from the famous Little Beach.

With so much potential to make it your own, this property is a rare find.

Sitting on a level, almost-500m2 block, this home could be your perfect sea change retreat. There are so many possibilities to explore with this exceptional opportunity.

The home is solid and original and the potential is only limited to your imagination, and council approval of course.

Imagine stepping out your back door and strolling down the path that leads straight to the beach.

Whether you’re looking to create your perfect family home, a serene holiday escape or an investment property this is an exciting opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Stay tuned – this beachside beauty is coming to market soon!

Register your interest now by calling Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 49812655.

Open seven days.