New triple jump record for Medowie junior international athlete Dixie Conlon



AN opportunity to don the green and gold colours of Australia overseas has given rising Medowie schoolgirl athlete Dixie Conlon a new lease of life.

Sixteen-year-old Dixie gained valuable international experience when she represented the Australian Under 18 Track & Field team at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Fiji back in June.

The gifted triple jumper performed strongly in her pet event alongside top class competitors under the age of eighteen plus Australian Open Team athletes building their points and looking for qualifiers for the Paris Olympics.

Dixie narrowly missed out on a podium spot with Australian team mate Dakota Ritchie snaring the gold and two of her New Zealand rivals registering personal best jumps to collect the minor medals.

“It was an amazing trip and exciting chapter in my athletics journey,” the Catherine McAuley College student told News Of The Area.

“Competing for my country against top calibre athletes can only be beneficial and I just soaked up the experience,” revealed Dixie, who is the reigning NSW Junior Under 17 triple jump and long jump champion.

The Raymond Terrace Athletics Club product dreams of jumping in the green and gold one day at a Commonwealth or Olympic Games.

A dedicated Conlon has drawn inspiration from the Australian team’s heroics on the track and field at the recent Paris Olympics, plus the gold medal winning feats of our emerging athletes at the World Junior Championships in Peru.

“I grew up with sprinter Jack Deguara here in Medowie and was so proud and excited when he helped Australia win the Mixed 4 x 400m Relay gold at the World Junior Under 20 titles last week,” quipped Dixie.

“We are close friends with Jack’s family and cheered him all the way,” she added.

Young gun Dixie showed her versatility and skill set at the recent Maitland-Newcastle Diocesan Catholic Secondary Schools Athletics Championships at Hunter Sports Centre where she won all her four events – 100m and 200m sprints, long jump and triple jump.

In a productive season opener, the talented teenager capped a memorable meet by jumping 11.09 to clinch the triple jump gold medal and set a new championship record – eclipsing the previous mark of 10.58.

It was an ideal tune up for the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges Athletics Championships on September 16 and the NSW All Schools Championships from September 28 to October 2 at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre at Homebush – two major carnivals on Dixie’s shortlist.

By Chris KARAS