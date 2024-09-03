Port Stephens Yacht Club enjoy season launch



THE launch of the 2024/25 Port Stephens Yacht Club sailing season was held on Saturday.

Worimi Elder Uncle John Ridgeway started the proceedings with a heartwarming Welcome to Country and a rendition of ‘Worimi Man’.

Uncle John is a passionate custodian of the Worimi language and advocate for the conservation of the Stockton sand dunes.

He spent much of his working life on Port Stephens in the oyster industry.

The season launch event included a sail past of the fleet, a mini expo and a BBQ, serving as a social occasion for sailing enthusiasts of all ages.

Club Commodore Rick Pacey welcomed everyone to the season launch, highlighting that he was “keen to see the [club’s] membership grow”.

Mr Pacey went on to thank club secretary Cherylle Stone for her role in organising the event.

Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson, attending the event on behalf of Port Stephens Council, said, “It is wonderful to be here again.

“I have attended several of the season launches for the club and look forward to accepting the club’s invitation to participate in an upcoming race.”

The event saw challenging conditions with strong winds gusting to 67 kilometres per hour at Williamtown, making it impossible for some of the fleet to participate in the traditional sail past.

In all only seven vessels ventured out in the blustery conditions.

Club Secretary Cherylle Stone thanked all the local businesses and organisations who contributed to a “highly successful” launch event.

By Marian SAMPSON

