Swans AFLW goal for Tomaree High schoolgirl Taylor Smith



NELSON Bay schoolgirl Taylor Smith dreams of pulling on a Sydney Swans jumper in the AFL Womens cauldron.

The seventeen-year-old Tomaree High student is well on the way to realising that goal as one of the state’s brightest centre half forward prospects.

For the past four seasons the dedicated Smith has endured the three hours plus trek from her Port Stephens home to participate in Swans Academy training sessions at the Moore Park sporting precinct and is relishing the task.

Taylor looks up to the likes of star Swans utility Brenna Tarrant and midfielder/forward ace Brooke Lochland, one of her mentors at the Academy program and a former Women’s All Australian representative.

“Brooke has helped develop my game as a friend and as an assistant coach and brings her game plan into our training sessions,” quipped Taylor.

“She is an experienced Swans leader and top goalkicker and has proved a major influence on my career to date,” added the boom forward who cut her AFL teeth with the Nelson Bay Marlins and Port Stephens Power clubs in the Central Coast Hunter AFL junior competitions.

Taylor was named skipper of this year’s Allies team that competed in the Marsh AFL National Under 18 Girls Championships at Blacktown International Sportspark, Ipswich and Adelaide.

She turned in skilful displays for the Allies that comprised players from Tasmania, Northern Territory and NSW/ACT and led the side to an 8.3 (51) to 5.6 (36) victory over a powerful Queensland outfit.

Victoria Metro won all three games against the Allies, Victoria Country and South Australia to clinch the title.

To broaden her AFL education, Taylor linked with the Cardiff Hawks club for this season’s Black Diamond Cup senior women’s competition.

She will line up for the Hawks in this Saturday’s Grand Final showdown with Killarney Vale Bombers at the Newcastle No 1 Sportsground.

Taylor was on target with two goals in Cardiff’s rousing 7.10 (52) to 0.2 (2) semi-final win over Terrigal-Avoca Panthers last weekend at Max McMahon Oval while the Bombers edged out Newcastle City 5.3 (33) to 4.6 (30).

A premiership flag will look good alongside her Central Coast Hunter AFL Black Diamond Player of the Year and Rising Star awards she earned last season.

By Chris KARAS