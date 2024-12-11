Letter to the Editor: Flaw in VUGA masterplan



DEAR News Of The Area,

YOUR 6 December issue carries details regarding the Valla Urban Growth Area (VUGA) which has been on the cards for several years now.

The Stage 1 Masterplan as shown has a serious flaw in that there appears to be a single point of entry/exit being Red Ash Rd at the Nambucca Interchange.

Surely this is shortsighted in terms of evacuation in the case of bushfires etc?

It’s the same issue as has been identified by members of the Valla Beach Community Association in regards to Valla Beach where they have developed a resilience plan with an evacuation plan that includes an open area such as the Valla Reserve and its proximity to the ocean and beaches.

VUGA, being entirely inland, does not have this luxury and any forest/grass fire could have devastating results for the 1500 or so residents with just a single way out.

To exacerbate this, the single exit point is already busy with the interchange service area traffic itself.

The masterplan really should consider an alternate exit point towards the north such as a new bridge connecting to Giinagay Way.

This is just Stage 1, let alone future stages that would only increase the problem further.

Regards,

Pete RUNDLE,

Valla.